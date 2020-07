General News of Monday, 20 July 2020

Source: Starr FM

NAM1 case suffers long adjournment

CEO of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah

The Circuit Court in Accra presided over by Her Honour Ms Ellen Asamoah has adjourned the case in which Chief Executive officer (CEO) of defunct Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah has been arraigned, to September 7, 2020.



The State had previously on June 24, 2020 filed new charges against the CEO of Menzgold, also known as NAM 1 at the Accra Circuit Court.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sylvester Asare then told the Court that his directives were that he should hold on to the new charges and the plea taking of the accused.



However, in court on Monday, July 20, ASP Asare told the court that, they are seriously working to advice the court on the matter.



To this end, he prayed the court for a long adjournment after which they would have been able to advice the court on their intention of prosecution on the matter.



He said when the advice is ready they will issue a hearing notice to the accused persons to appear before the court to to do the needful.



The court after listening to the parties adjourned the case to September 7.



The Circuit Court on July 26, 2019 granted NAM 1 bail in the sum of GH¢ 1 billion cedis with five sureties, three to be justified.



He had pleaded not guilty to all initial 13 charges levelled against him by the State. The state had since amended its charged sheet which is yet to be moved.



He is also to report to the police every Wednesday at 10:00 hours.



He was initially charged with abetment of crime, defrauding by false pretences, carrying on a deposit-taking business without licence, sale of minerals without licence, unlawful deposit taking, and money laundering.



It is alleged that the accused had taken various sums of money, totaling GH¢1.6 billion from customers.

