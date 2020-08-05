General News of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

NAM 1 had no presidential ambition but he was moving too fast – Blakk Rasta

Controversial radio host, Blakk Rasta has alleged that some of the misfortune that his boss, Nana Appiah Mensah is facing is politically motivated.



According to the former Hitz FM presenter, there are some powerful forces and persons who have vowed to ensure that the CEO of defunct gold dealership firm, Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah never gets back on his feet again.



Speaking on Accra-based Happy FM, Blakk Rasta revealed that some of the impediments that have been put in the way of the Menzgold boss by people in high office confirm the notion that his struggles are politically orchestrated.



“I will tell you something that I shouldn’t be telling you but I will tell you. When NAM1 went outside, to Dubia, he won his case. $42m or so, but now if he tries to get a visa to the country (Dubia) to get his money they refuse him. He was bounced two times just last month”.



When the presenter of the show indicated to Blakk Rasta that Dubia only issues visa on arrival to visitors, he said: “but they have refused him (entry). They don’t want him to go there at all. So what he has done is to reach out to lawyers out there to discount that money. So instead of $42m, he will now get $30m or so because he is not there and somebody else has to stand and fight for him.”



Blakk Rasta also revealed that NAM 1 had no presidential ambition as was widely speculated in the media and thus there was no need for some political forces to be so hard on him.



“He has always said that he has no Presidential ambitions but I think he was moving too fast. Young man, how old is NAM 1, thirty-something. I’m older than NAM 1 almost fifteen years so he’s my kid brother but God blessed him to get something small and when he got the money as a young man the exuberance pushed him so he was sharing money, driving the cars and throwing money, he thought he could solve the problems in Ghana in just one day.”



Currently, NAM 1 is facing 63 counts of money laundering, stealing, taking deposits without authority with other family members now at large.







