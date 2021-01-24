General News of Sunday, 24 January 2021

Source: GNA

NALAG congratulates Dan Botwe and other ministers-designate

Daniel Botwe is minister-designate for Local Government, Decentralization & Rural Development

The National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana (NALAG) has congratulated Mr Daniel Kweku Botwe, Member of Parliament (MP) for Okere as minister-designate for the newly renamed Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development.



According to the Association, Mr Botwe’s years of experience as MP and achievement in various portfolios in previous administrations of government would come in handy to improve the Ministry.



“We believe that your years of experience as Member of Parliament and achievement in various portfolios in previous administrations of government will come in handy to improve the Ministry”.



A statement issued by Mr Kokro Amankwah, General Secretary of the NALAG also congratulates Justina Owusu-Banahene and Justina Marigold Assan, Municipal Chief Executives for the Sunyani Municipal Assembly and Agona West Municipal Assembly respectively, on their elevation to the front bench as Regional Ministers-designate of Bono Region and Central Region.



“Your outstanding reputation in local government for the period while you served come as an inspiration to the people you served and we are hopeful that you will bring your expertise to bear when given the nod by Parliament,” he added.



The Association also wish the nominees well in their vetting and expressed the hope that Parliament would approve of their nomination so that they can assist in the delivery of service to Ghana.