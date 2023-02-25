NAELP Cordinator calls on mining firms to undertake legacy projects for socio-economic dev't

General News of Saturday, 25 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr Louise Carol Serwaa Donkor, the Coordinator for the National Alternative Employment and Livelihood Programme (NAELP) has made a clarion call on mining companies to undertake legacy projects that will culminate in the socio-economic transformation of Ghana.



Speaking during a meeting with management of Goldfields Ghana Ltd on Friday, February 24, 2023, Dr Louise Carol Donkor advanced the need for companies to embark on projects that will honour and contribute to the development of the communities and leave a lasting impression in Ghana.



According to her, undertaking viable and responsible projects in the communities will not just spur the growth of the communities but also create a long-lasting and unique bond between the company and community that will ensure the smooth operations of the firm.



She mentioned that an avenue where mining firms can make lasting and sustainable impact is by coming together