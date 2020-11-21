NADMO test the strength of the it Emergency Operation Center

General News of Saturday, 21 November 2020

Mr Siaka Stevens, Deputy Bono Ahafo Regional Minister on Wednesday urged Ghanaians to be peace-seekers and demonstrate a sense of responsibility in ensuring the country boasts of a violence-free election after the 2020 presidential and parliamentary polls.



He entreated all the political parties and their supporters to have life first in their minds in their struggle for power since they cannot lead in a vain country which had almost all the people killed.



Mr Stevens was speaking at a day’s pre-election functional simulation exercise organized by the Regional Nation Disaster Management Organization (NADMO)for members of the Emergency Operation Center in Sunyani.



Emergency Operation Centre (EOC)was instituted by NADMO purposely in response to all electoral violence in the region.



It constitutes representatives from NADMO, Ghana Health services, all the security, Ambulance services, Environmental and Protection Agency (EPA) National Investigation Bureau (NIB)an Environmental health and sanitation department, Regional Coordinating Council(RCC) and the Regional Security Council (RESEC).



The exercise aimed at testing the strength and the preparedness of the group in handling electoral issues in the 2020 general election.



It is also aimed at knowing the major challenges of the centre to be able to deal with and resource the group to become duty-bound to work effectively when the need arises.



The Deputy Minister urged political parties to promote peace and respect each group in seeking the mandate of Ghanaians to lead the nation.



He stated that the pockets of violence witnessed in this year’s registration exercise in some communities should not be repeated but must all strive to ensure the safety of life and property, before, during and after the elections.



Mr Stevens observed that the 2020 election is not going to be the first and the last in the country and therefore need to be managed well to uphold the peace of Ghana.



Mr Komlaabig, Rasheed, Bono Regional director of NADMO urged the public to be law-abiding in respecting the instructions of the security services and the Electoral Commission(EC) for a peaceful election.



He urged the electorate to cooperate with the security on the day of the election using all their experiences in the service of peace without fear or favour.



Mr Komlaabig urged the participants to exercise a sense of readiness all the time when they are called upon to help in all electoral crises.

