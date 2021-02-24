General News of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Source: Isaac Obeng, Contributor

NADMO monitors and educates the public on coronavirus protocols

NADMO staff educating the public

The Greater Accra NADMO, under the leadership of the Regional Director, Hon. Archibold Cobbina, has for the past weeks, monitored and educated the public on the new variant of the COVID-19 infection, spread and its symptoms across the 29 District.



Regional Staff of Greater Accra NADMO, were taken through the right ways of adhering to the Covid 19 Protocols, proper way of washing and sanitizing hands by Staff from the Ghana Health Service.



Training manual were provided to be shared with the Municipal and District offices of NADMO.



Under the guidance of the Regional Director of NADMO, Regional Staffs' were delegated to the District and Municipal Nadmo Offices to educate them on the training by Ghana Health Service.



Directive from the Director-General of NADMO, Hon. Eric Nana Agyemang-Prempeh has directed all Regional and District to operate their office under shift system and undertake public sensitization programs, whiles they adhere to all the covid protocols.



NADMO Regional Staffs, from the past weeks, have joined the District and Municipal Nadmo officers in their sensitization programs.



The form of public education was not the mass type of education but one on one education.