NADMO confirms four deaths, ten missing in Eastern Region floods

The Eastern Regional directorate of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has confirmed that at least four people have died and ten are missing due to the floods that occurred in some communities in the region after heavy downpours.



According to the Eastern Regional Director NADMO, Kwame Appiah Kodua, the deaths occurred in four districts, including the New Juaben South and New Juaben North municipalities and the Akyemansa and the Denkyembour districts.



He also said that the missing people are from the Nsawam Adoagyiri municipality, adding that his outfit is doing all it can to find them, graphic.com.gh reports.



Appiah Kodua, who spoke to the Daily Graphic, said that 17 municipalities and districts in the Eastern Region had been identified as having been affected by the floods.



He explained that the flood occurred because three rivers that run through the region, including the Birim River, the River Densu and the River Ayensu, overflowed their banks as a result of the heavy downpours.



The NADMO regional boss added that 45 mud houses collapsed at Akwadum as well as Asokore Zango in the New Juaben North municipality, which led to many households being displaced.



Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament (MP) for New Juaben North, Nana Adjei Boateng, has said that the floods were a result of the poor drainage system in the region and illegal mining activities, popularly called galamsey.



The MP indicated that the floods in the affected areas had become a recurrent activity, and it happens after heavy downpours.



He, therefore, urged engineers in the affected municipalities to help find a lasting solution to the floods.



