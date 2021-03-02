Regional News of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

NADMO boss’ death forces DCE to accelerate process to commission Nabdam Police post

District Chief Executive for the Nabdam District in the Upper East region Agnes Namoo has indicated that there will be a step-up security arrangement in the area.



This comes days after the Deputy Director for NADMO in the District will shot by some unknown gunmen in Pelungu.



The DCE who spoke to Bolgatanga-based A1 Radio said it’s imperative that security is beefed up in the area considering the incessant attacks especially at the Pelungu Market which has become a central point for criminals.



She indicates that although there is a police post in Pelungu, it has not been opened though it has been completed because she cannot commission the facility on her own.



But the Member of Parliament for Nabdam Dr Mark Kurt Nawaane believes that Commissioning the Police Station which he built will help reduce the attacks and robberies recorded in the area.



However, due to partisan reasons, the facility has not been commissioned.



“They said since my party is not in power and the NPP is in power and they gave me the money, I should not be a part of the commissioning. Even before the elections, the police told me that I should not think of commissioning the structure because it will bring about mayhem because the other side (NPP) also say they will commission it. I told them the money is from the Central Government and therefore no one can lay claim to it because it belongs to the government.”



