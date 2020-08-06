General News of Thursday, 6 August 2020

NACOB allegedly blows GHC10,000 on office chair

NACOB allegedly bought a chair for GHC10,267, 000,

The Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) allegedly splashed a staggering GHC10,000 on a single office chair in 2018.



A photo-grid of a GRA invoice and the purported chair which is making rounds on social media indicates that NACOB procured a ‘leap executive swivel chair leather’ for GHC10,267, 000.



As per the receipt, the chair was purchased from an Adabraka-based company known as The Office Furniture on October, 19, 2018.



Musician and activist Kwame A Plus who shared the photo on social media questioned why such amount would be spent on a chair.



A Plus wondered if the biblical king Nebuchadnezzar was going to sit on the chair.



“If Ghana be your company like you go buy one chair for 10.000 Ghana cedis? Why e be this chair some they sit top born Nebuchadnezzar?” he queried.



Efforts by www.ghanaweb.com to get a reaction from NACOB proved futile as calls and messages sent to the state agency received no response.





