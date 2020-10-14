General News of Wednesday, 14 October 2020

NABCo recruits will be absorbed into public sector as permanent workers - NDC

File photo of some NABCo beneficiaries

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said it intends to absorb the current temp workers under the Nation Builder's Corps into the public sector if voted into power in December.



This move will make the thousands of NABCo recruits permanent workers and their salaries will be more than the current 700 Ghana cedis, NDC Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, said at a press conference on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.



"We will change the remuneration of NABCo beneficiaries from their current pittance allowances to decent wages that offer these young ones a decent living.



"NABCo recruits can rest assured that under President John Dramani Mahama, they will have permanent jobs and be paid in time," Sammy Gyamfi said.



The NDC press conference was held to clarify the opposition party's 2020 manifesto promise to create one million sustainable jobs if elected into government in the upcoming elections.



Nation Builders Corps (NaBCO) was launched by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on May 1, 2018.



It is the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP)'s strategy at addressing graduate unemployment in the country.



Central to its objectives is to engage the talents of unemployed graduates and equip them with skills through a process of value addition and training.



The scheme is expected to employ 100,000 graduates by the end of 2020 under seven modules; namely, Educate Ghana, Heal Ghana, Feed Ghana, Revenue Ghana, Digitize Ghana, Civic Ghana, and Enterprise





