NABCO trainees to demonstrate against NPP at Assin North ahead of by-election

General News of Wednesday, 31 May 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Coalition of NABCO Trainees has hinted at demonstrating against the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the by-election to be held at the Assin North Constituency in the Central Region.



The group is upset that the governing party has failed to pay their allowances after exiting the programme.



The group in a statement dated May 29, 2023, signed by its National Secretary, Frank Quansah, failed to announce a specific date for the demonstration.



But the statement was emphatical to say the demonstration will come on ahead of the by-elections to be organised by the Electoral Commission.



Below is the full statement:



