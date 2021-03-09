General News of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Source: Class FM

N1, N2, N4 highways to experience disruptions to flow of traffic from 11 March

Some sections of the N1, N2 and N4 highways will experience disruptions to traffic

Some sections of the N1, N2 and N4 highways will experience minimum to maximum disruptions to vehicular traffic flow from Thursday, 11 March 2021, the Ministry of Roads and Highways through the Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) has announced.



The disruptions which will be from 9am to 3pm is to enable “GRIDCO undertake the stringing of Transmission line conductors across the N1, N2 and N4.”



A statement issued by the GHA, signed by its Acting Chief Executive ABK Nuhu said the influence areas will include “N1. Tema-Aflao before the Traffic Light at the TT Brothers Juncition (9am-11am), N.2 Tema-Akosombo, near the newly constructed overhead walkway (12noon -3pm).”



“Specific dates for subsequent works will on the N1 at the Fiesta Royale Traffic Light Junction and Okponglo Junction on the N4 will be provided in due course,” the statement noted.



It urged motorists to follow the “traffic diversion signs to be placed at the various sections on the N1, N2 and N4.”



It also apologised for any “inconvenience caused” to motorists and the general public.