N/R: Five arrested in alleged murder of two persons accused of witchcraft

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 21 July 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Northern Regional Police Command has arrested five suspects in connection with the murder of two people accused of witchcraft at Zakpalsi in the Northern Region’s Mion region.



The five accused were among seven others who reportedly attacked the dead.



It will be recalled that in May 2023, two people, Sharu Mohammed (70) and Safura, were lynched by a mob in Zakpalsi after being suspected of witchcraft.



The Police launched an investigation into the matter.



The investigation by the Police led to the arrest of the five suspects on Wednesday night.



Meanwhile, the police are looking for the remaining suspects.



The five accused will be arraigned in court as soon as feasible.