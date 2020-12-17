Regional News of Thursday, 17 December 2020

N/R: Body found hanging from a tree in Bupiela, Tamale

The deceased is believed to be in his 20s

A man believed to be in his 20s has been found dead with a rope tied to his neck hanging from a tree in Bulpiela, a suburb community of Tamale.



The deceased has been identified as Mohammed, who is known to his friends as Zanjina and said to have hailed from Baayanwaya in Tamale.



An eyewitness at the scene who claimed to be a friend of the deceased, alleged that, Mohammed once suffered mental unstableness after haven lost riches he made out of an internet scam but later regained his senses.



As to what may have led to Mohammed committing suicide, his friends and family couldn't readily tell.



Some young men who came to witness the scene said there is no reason whatsoever for a young person to consider suicide as an option.



The body was later picked up by the police and deposited at Tamale Teaching Hospital morgue.



Meanwhile, some residents of the Bulpiela community also lamented that the body should not have been sent to the morgue arguing that, such deaths according to

tradition demands the body to be buried at the spot where the incident occurred.



They went forward to say that, "defying the tradition may cast evil on the land".

