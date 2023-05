Regional News of Monday, 8 May 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

A building under construction on the Sagnarigu City Campus of the University for Development Studies (UDS) has caved in.



The Saturday accident happened during a rainstorm.



There were no casualties.



The collapse of the six-storey structure is the third building accident in a week.



Two separate 3-storey buldings collapsed days apart at Adentan in Accra.