Politics of Saturday, 13 February 2021

Source: My News GH

My zero Council of State votes part of ‘bruises of politics’ – Ras Mubarak consoles himself

Former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu Constituency, Ras Mubarak

Former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu Constituency, Ras Mubarak has reacted to garnering zero votes in the just ended Council of State election.



He described the unfortunate incident as “the cuts and bruises of politics”.



He used the opportunity to advise people who want to enter the political arena to always “be prepared to win some and lose some”.



Ras Mubarak was among the people the four persons who wanted to represent the Northern Region on the Council of State.



However, at the end of voting which took place Friday, February 12, 2021 he got zero of the votes cast on the day.



Meanwhile, Chief Zung Mahamud Tahiru emerged winner with 23 of the votes cast followed by former Stanbic Bank CEO Alhassan Andani who garnered 8 votes whiles Rashid P. Mahama garnered 1 vote out of the 32 votes cast.