My work is there to speak for itself – Dampare reacts to worse IGP tag

General News of Wednesday, 13 September 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has said it is unfounded to say the nation has the worse Inspector General of Police now.



According to him, with team work and hard work enjoyed from his colleagues the police have achieved a lot in reducing crime among others.



Answering questions at the Parliamentary Committee probing the leaked tape on his removal from office, Dr. Dampare stated that police administration has decentralized a number of things in order to have a successful policing in the country.



“If anybody comes to say that ‘you are the worst IGP’ is unfounded, it’s unfortunate and I think the best the person could have done if he has nothing to say is probably keep quiet and allow the good people of this country to make a determination on us.



"It is not about Dampare, it is about the police administration. The Police is not a sole-proprietorship, it is an institution with governance and management structures.



“Dampare is just one of the officers involved in the governance of the management structure. So that is what it is. We work in concept and make sure that all decisions that we need to make we take as a group. When it needs the attention of the Police Council we get that as well,” Dr. Dampare stated.



He further explained that with all the decisions where it matters, it is descended to the divisions, the regions and districts as well as the stations for deliberation.



“That is the level of team work that we have brought to bear on the work that we do. So it isn’t about Dampare, it is about an institution that we have decided to work together with.



“Because nobody put a rope on our neck to join the service and at the end of the day, the service doesn’t belong to me, it doesn’t belong to any individual. But once we are there to earn our daily bread in service to the people we have to work together and that is what I have done. Since I came, my colleagues are the best witnesses for that.”