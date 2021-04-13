‘My wife is my prayer warrior’ – Ato Sarpong

General News of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Source: Bernard Ralph Adams, Contributor

A former Deputy Minister of Communications, Mr. Edward Ato Sarpong, has hailed his wife, Mrs. Joyce Sarpong, for her unflinching love and tremendous support throughout the period of their marriage.



While attributing the success he has and continues to chalk to the almighty God and his wife, Mr. Sarpong described his wife as a strong pillar in his life who always intercedes on his behalf.



He disclosed during his 52nd birthday party organised by his wife, Mrs. Joyce Sarpong at his North Ridge office in Accra on Monday, March 29, 2021.



During the celebration, the Managing Director of the Ignite Media Group; operators of Original 91.9FM, Metro TV, and Akuafo TV (soon-to-be to OTV) was full of praise for his wife stating her prayer has propelled him to weather through the impediment of life.



“When I’m out there messing up; creating the mess, confusion, and doing things that are abnormal; She’d go on her knees in the middle of the night praying for me wherever I am, so, it is the covering of the prayer of my wife that has taken me through challenges and troubles,” he said.



Mr. Sarpong further intimated that knowing the praying attitude of his wife he is unperturbed about possible challenges that may come his way owing it is failure ab initio.



“And, each time there’s a challenge coming I just smile at it because I know that if I mess up someone down there will kneel and pray and I will get out of it.”



“She’s my prayer warrior, so, I’m very grateful to her for being that pillar for over so many years,” he added.