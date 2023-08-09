My 'we won't hand over power' comment was misconstrued - Bryan Acheampong breaks silence

Politics of Wednesday, 9 August 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Minister for Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong has clarified a controversial comment he made months ago on whether or not the New Patriotic Party will be the next government in power.



The Minister addressing supporters at an event at Mpraeso in April this year told them that "it will never happen that we, the NPP, will stand on a platform to hand over power to the NDC".



He cautioned; "If the NDC dares to use threats, violence and foolishness in the 2024 election, we will let them know we have the men. We will show them that we have the men."



These statements by the Agriculture Minister caused a stir in the public as many people wondered what he meant by the New Patriotic Party will not cede the seat of government to the National Democratic Congress.



Some critics from the National Democratic Congress also called for his arrest.



Hon. Bryan Acheampong, in an interview with host of Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Kwami Sefa Kayi, has broken his silence on the backlash of his previous comments.



According to him, his comments were misconstrued stressing "I didn't say it to destroy the nation but I said it to encourage the NPP that things will be better and when it becomes better, we will remain in government".



Revealing the true meaning of his statements, he explained "it is the Electoral Commission that declares results and when the Electoral Commission declares the results, nobody in Ghana has the authority to refuse it".



"President Rawlings couldn't do that. President Kufour didn't do that, likewise President Mills. President Mahama didn't do that and President Akufo-Addo won't do it. Once the Electoral Commission declares, it is final but the fact is that, when we put our things in order, I believe the Electoral Commission will declare in favor of the NPP. And when they declare for the NPP, NPP will not hand over that power," he added.



