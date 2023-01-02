My vision to build National Cathedral remains - President Akufo-Addo

General News of Monday, 2 January 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

President Akufo-Addo says his vision to build a National Cathedral remains unwavering, pledging his commitment to honour this promise.



He said Ghana has been sustained by God through all the challenges since independence, and it is only right to build a place where Christians and other religious bodies will come together to honour God.



He stated that the Cathedral when completed, will be an iconic edifice which will bring benefits to Ghana.



President Akufo-Addo made these remarks when he joined the Board of the National Cathedral to climax the Bible Reading Marathon and Sacred Worship.



President Akufo-Addo in 2017, mooted the vision to build a National Cathedral to provide a historic opportunity to put God at the center of the nation’s affairs.



The National Cathedral will also serve as a symbol of eternal gratitude to God for His favours that He continues to shower on the nation.



The project which is a partnership between the State and the Christian Community reflects the social partnership envisaged to foster participatory development of the country.



In a welcome address, Chairman of the Board of the National Cathedral of Ghana, Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyina, said the Bible Reading Marathon is the climax of the three-day Bible Marathon. He said the project will be linked to the Beyond the Return Initiative to incorporate people from the Diaspora.



Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyina entreated the public to contribute towards the building of the Cathedral.



The Executive Director of the National Cathedral, Dr. Paul Opoku Mensah, intimated that the project, which is a major investment, will bring numerous economic benefits when completed.



While giving details of the status of the National Cathedral project, Dr. Opoku Mensah expressed optimism that the project will be completed on schedule.



This, he said, will be achieved if a million Ghanaians contribute a hundred Ghana cedis every month towards the project.



In an exhortation, the Vice Chairman of the Board of the National Cathedral, Rev. Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle said God fulfil His promises stressing that all must endeavor to be faithful and wait on the Lord.



He encouraged the public to support and give generously towards the building of the National Cathedral.



Bible readings were taken by the Ghana Fire Service, the Ghana Prisons Service, the Ghana Immigration Service, the Ghana Police Service, the former Chief Justice, and President Akufo-Addo.



In a remark, President Akufo-Addo said the Cathedral will be a place of learning, inspiration, celebration and also serve as a unifying monument for faith and national transformation.



The Cathedral will have a 5,000 seating auditorium, a Baptistery Chapel and a Biblical Garden of Africa, among others.



President Akufo Addo donated GH¢100,000 towards the project.



The family of the late Rev. Asante also donated GH¢10,000 in support of the National Cathedral project.