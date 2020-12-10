General News of Thursday, 10 December 2020

My victory is clean - Akufo-Addo

President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has delivered his victory speech saying he was grateful to Ghanaians.



Speaking from his residence after the declaration by the Electoral Commission (EC) the president described the elections and his victory as an incontestable one.



According to him, the amount he did in his first term won the massive victory and he was appreciative of the votes he received from Ghanaians.



He promised to do his best and will not let Ghanaians down.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been declared as the winner of the presidential election.



He polled 6,730,413 votes representing 51.59% of the total valid votes cast.



He defeated his closest contender former President John Dramani Mahama who polled 6,214,889 votes representing 47.36%



Addressing a press conference at the Commission’s headquarters in Accra to announce the results of the presidential poll election she described the election as transparent, free, orderly, and peaceful.



She added that the results for the Techiman South is outstanding because they are being contested.



She however noted that even if those results are added to the votes obtained by former President Mahama, it will not add up to the 50 plus 1 percent for him to win.



Total valid votes cast, according to the Electoral Commission, was 13,434,574 representing 79% of total registered voters.



The results announced were:



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (NPP) – 6,730,413 (51.295%)



John Dramani Mahama (NDC) – 6,214,889 (47.366%)



Christian Kwabena Andrews (GUM) – 105,565 (0.805%)



Ivor Kobina Greenstreet (CPP) – 12,215 (0.093%)



Akua Donkor (GFP) – 5,575 (0.024%)



Henry Herbert Lartey (GCPP) – 3574 (0.027%)



Hassan Ayariga (APC) – 7,140 (0.054%)



Percival Kofi Akpaloo (LPG) – 7,690 (0.059%)



David Asibi Ayindenaba Apasera (PNC) – 10,887 (0.083%)



Brigitte Akosua Dzogbenuku (PPP) – 6,848 (0.052%)



Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings (NDP) – 6,612 (0.050%)



Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker (Independent candidate) – 9,703 (0.074%)









