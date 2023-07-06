My vetting went well – Afriyie Akoto

Politics of Thursday, 6 July 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto has expressed satisfaction with his vetting.



The former Minister for Food and Agriculture who appeared before the party’s Vetting Committee Chaired by former Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Oquaye on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, expressed confidence in being cleared by the Committee to contest the Flagbearer race.



“The exercise is confidential so I can’t tell you much. But what I can say is that everything has gone well,” the former Member of Parliament for Kwadaso told the media after his vetting.



Dr. Afriyie Owusu Akoto who is an Agricultural Economist by profession is confident of being elected as the NPP flagbearer to the 2024 general election.



Other aspirants to be vetted on Wednesday include former Minister for Trade and Industry, Dr. K.K Apraku and former Railway Development Minister and Essikado Member of Parliament, Joe Ghartey.



So far, six other aspirants have already been vetted.



They include, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Alan Kyerematen, Kwadwo Poku, Ken Agyepong, Kwabena Agyepong and Boakye Agyarko.



Francis Addai-Nimoh will be vetted on Thursday 6th June 2023.



The NPP will hold a Special Delegates Congress on August 26, 2023, to select five of the presidential aspirants.



The top five aspirants will then contest for the flagbearer slot on December 4, 2023, to elect one to lead the party in the 2024 general elections.