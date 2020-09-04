General News of Friday, 4 September 2020

My unfair disqualification by NPP made me go independent - Damtse

Joseph Kofi Damtse was disqualified in the NPP primaries

A disgruntled member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Joseph Kofi Damtse who was disqualified in the parliamentary primaries says his decision to contest the Assin South Constituency seat as an independent candidate was based on how unfair he was treated.



According to him, he was unfairly disqualified even after spending on GHc52,000 on filing fee and development fee during the primaries.



He alleged that some persons at the constituency level have hijacked the party and doing things anyhow.



He told Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the principles and ideologies of the party have been ignored by the constituency executives.



”I was approved, paid my filing fee and was later disqualified without any reason. My money was also not refunded. The disqualification was unfair and unreasonable,” he added.



The candidate is hopeful he will win the polls massively because he is the obvious choice the constituents want.



He said the constituency needs leadership and strong governance to help the area develop.



He wants to work with traditional leaders, assembly members and all other opinion leaders to help the constituency transform.



He also wants to prioritise education, lobby to have more school infrastructure in the constituency, trained teachers and other facilities to help raise great leaders for the constituency.





