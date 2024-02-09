My uncle was told he would be made king after Ghana's independence – Otumfuo

General News of Friday, 9 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has narrated the role Asanteman played in the independence struggle of Ghana.



Speaking at a commemorative durbar, dubbed "Kuntunkuni", to mark the 150th anniversary of the famous Sagrenti War, on February 8, 2024, the Asantehene said that even though Asantes were not initially involved in the independence struggle of Ghana, they were invited to join.



He said that his uncle, Osei Agyemang Prempeh II, the Asantehene at that time, was told by the people leading the independence struggle that he would be made king in the fashion of the Queens abroad if he joined them.



“Ashanti was its own nation, we moved and found ourselves in Ghana. Also, before Ghana came, Ashanti was already a nation. My uncle, Osei Agyemang Prempeh II’s lawyer, who was called Joseph Boakye Danquah, they shared the same name, Kwame Kyeretwie. During the fight for independence, we (Asantes) were not part.



“It is there that they came to say that 'Nana, come and join us to become a unitary state. So that when we succeed, we will make you (Osei Agyemang Prempeh II) like the foreign queen, and we will be the prime minister,” he said in Twi.



The Asantehene added, “We all know the history of Ghana but it looks as if we have forgotten them”.



Watch the Asantehene’s remarks in the video below:





Before the formation of Ghana, there was Asanteman - Asantehene affirms#opemsuoradio #SagrentiWar150 pic.twitter.com/8lekNNPf2Z — Opemsuo Radio (@OpemsuoRadio) February 9, 2024

BAI/OGB