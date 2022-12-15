My topmost priority is to lead NDC to win power in 2024 - Asiedu-Nketiah to delegates

Politics of Thursday, 15 December 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The National Chairman hopeful of the National Democratic Congress(NDC), Johnson Asiedu-Nketiah has listed some key policies he will implement when given the mandate as the National Chairman of the party.



Interacting with delegates in the Bono and Bono East regions ahead of Saturday's Conference, Mr. Asiedu Nketiah promised that when given the mandate as National Chairman of the party, his first priority will be to win power for the NDC in the 2024 Parliamentary and Presidential elections.



According to him he will put in place all the necessary measures and strategies in order to secure the much-needed victory for the party in the 2024 and subsequent elections.



He also noted that plans are far advanced to revive the Heroes Fund, a fund he created to assist NDC supporters and loyalists who have encountered misfortunes, incapacitations or other forms of deprivations in the course of their service to the party.



According to him, the Heroes Fund will have a very stable source of funding which will ensure that at all times, funds are available for disbursement to the "heroes" of the party.



He also noted that priority will be given to party faithfuls on issues of appointment. He promises to involve the leadership of the party in the appointments to be made by the next NDC government.