My suspension was 'useless' - Stephen Atubiga fires

General News of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

A member of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Stephen Atubiga, has described his suspension by the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the party as “useless”.



According to Stephen Atubiga who has now quit the NDC and formed his own party, the Functional Executive Committee did not provide evidence to buttress his suspension.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, the founder who doubles as the leader of the National Liberation Congress (NLC), said that he kept quiet about the misconduct of the Functional Executive Committee due to the love he had for the party.



“First of all, my suspension in the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) was useless to start with, but due to my love for the party, I decided not to say anything. When FEC said that it has suspended me, it failed to provide evidence for my suspension,” he chided.



He again rebuked the Functional Executive Committee chaired by Chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo for acting unprofessionally with the exception of the General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia who treated him with respect when he appeared before the FEC for questioning about his comment on NPP’s Eugene Arhin’s marital issue and the corruption tag.



“ . . but the FEC which is full of some young boys who have not achieved anything or even bought toilet rolls in their lives aside from working in the NDC were rather misbehaving when I appeared before FEC,” he slammed.



“When I appeared before FEC, I fought them because I have every right to pass a comment on Eugene Arhin’s marital and supposed corruption scandal, and so if the party had planned to use it against the NPP government, they should have called me and explained their intention to me, but I am also a husband and what has happened to Eugene Arhin can happen to any man,” he explained.



He, however, credited the Disciplinary Committee of the NDC with wisdom saying that the Committee made him feel like a member of the party.



Watch Video Below:



