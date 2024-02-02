My son's blood will be on any gov’t that pardons his killers pardon – Late Major Mahama's mom

General News of Friday, 2 February 2024

Mother of slain army Major Maxwell Adam Mahama has declared that the blood of his late son will be on any government that will grant the convicts a presidential pardon.



She made the declaration in a meeting with the Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, on January 31, 2024.



“I hope this never happens to anyone. I have suffered a lot. I don’t know if I will ever recover from this. A son I brought up the right way… he had a gun on him but he didn’t shoot anybody. In case you didn’t know he was the best shot of his intake. He won the award for the best shot.



“My son was a crack shot; he had a gun yet he didn’t kill anybody and I’m thankful to God for that. I’m glad he didn’t have the blood of anyone on his hands.



“It’s in court I got to hear some of the things, most of the things I heard about his death was accidental.



“To the murderers and all the people of Denkyira Obuasi, they approached me to name a street after him and I said why would I want my son’s name to be associated so I said no.



“Any government that will ever come into power and gives them parole will have the blood of my son on their hands,” Madam Veronica Bamford said.



The court this week found twelve accused persons standing trial for the alleged murder of Major Adam Mahama guilty of conspiracy to commit murder and committing murder.



They are Bernard Asamoah, Kofi Nyame, Charles Kwaning, Kwame Tuffuor, Joseph Appiah Kubi, Michael Anim John Bosie, Akwesi Asante, Emmanuel Baidoo and Kwadzo Anima.



Among the convicts was the assemblyman of Denkyira-Obuasi, William Baah, who was also found guilty of Abetment to commit crime namely murder.



Following the verdict of the jury, the Financial and Economic Court 2, presided over by Justice Mariama Owusu sentenced the convicts to life imprisonment.



Two others, Bismark Donkor and Bismark Abanga were found not guilty of conspiracy to commit murder and were subsequently acquitted and discharged.