Source: Daily Mail

My son is involved in street protest – Asiedu Nketia hits back at critics

NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has hit back at critics who have questioned why his children are not taking part in the street protests against the outcome of the 2020 Presidential election.



Questions have been asked why NDC bigwigs are not involving their children in the street demonstrations but have incited gullible youth to hit the streets in protest.



But speaking in an interview on Joy News monitored by Kasapafmonline.com Sunday, Johnson Asiedu Nketia aka General Mosquito stated he’s leading by example and has his family members active in the struggle.



He disclosed that his own son is taking part in a street protest in Techiman on Monday, December 21, 2020, over what it says is electoral fraud perpetrated by the Electoral Commission.



“My family members are in the trenches, they are part of the process. One of my sons is in Techiman already for tomorrow’s(Monday) protest. So those who don’t know my sons how are they saying my sons are not part of it. This struggle is not about John Mahama becoming President or NDC ruling this country, it is about protecting the sovereignty of this country. So if anybody thinks that this is a John Mahama protest so I don’t care let me stay behind then you don’t understand what is happening.”



There have been widespread protests by NDC supporters in different parts of the country, burning tyres and mounting roadblocks and calling for an audit of the election that declared President Akufo-Addo winner.



Last week’s protest at the Electoral Commission Headquarters in Accra saw some 26 supporters arrested and have been granted GHC10,000 bail each by a court.



The NDC has already indicated that it will not rush to court to seek redress.



It has said its next line of action will be determined after auditing figures from all polling stations and gathering all relevant evidence relating to the elections.

