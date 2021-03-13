General News of Saturday, 13 March 2021

My sister really suffered – Brother of woman allegedly killed by husband speaks

Lillian Dedjoe had reported domestic abuse by her husband to his brother

A brother of Madam Lillian Dedjoe who is reported to have been killed by her husband, Prince Charles Dedjoe at their East Legon residence has stated that his sister suffered persistent abuse from her husband leading to her death.



The gentleman only identified as Hans in an interview with Adom FM monitored by GhanaWeb stated that his sister painted a picture of serious domestic abuse she suffered over time in the hands of her husband to him.



“I am saddened because my sister suffered a lot. What I can tell you from my conversations with her is that she emotionally suffered in the marriage and that should be a lesson for all of us. We should stop promoting domestic violence not entreat victims to endure all this in the name of marriage and children because this is what has led to all that has happened. I know my sister was not happy in the marriage but in due time as the court case progresses, I will come out with everything I know,” he said.



Asked how best he tried to help his sisters’ situation, the brother of the deceased who is based in London said he had asked his sister to leave her husband about three weeks ago before the unfortunate incident.



He averred that there is more to the details of events surrounding the death of his sister which indicates the accounts given by her husband was not the reality.



He reported that Lillian’s husband according to his report to the police said he found his wife lying in a supine position having fallen from the top floor of their house after hearing a big thud sound.



The husband however waited from dawn when the incident happened to about 9:30 in the morning before he called their father to inform him of the accident.



“You can check from the hospital and you’ll realise my sister was brought in Dead on Arrival (DOA). But Charles called my father and told him my sister was in a coma. My father took approximately 3 hours to travel from Sogakope to Accra and when he arrived he (Charles) told him my sister had been transferred to the Police Hospital. Meanwhile, she was brought to the Leicester Hospital Dead on Arrival. By then Charles had already sent my sister's body to the mortuary whiles he was telling my father that my sister was in coma,” Hans narrated with a teary voice.