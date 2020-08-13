Politics of Thursday, 13 August 2020

My second coming is to deliver jobs to the youth – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, former president of Ghana

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, says the major push for him running again for the presidency is to provide jobs for the youth.



“The major plank of my second coming as president is to deliver jobs to our youth,” he stressed.



“If we don’t do this urgently, we have a time bomb ticking away.”



In a Facebook post congratulating the youth of Ghana as part of celebrating the International Youth Day, the former president noted that “everything, every policy and every sector will be focused on creating jobs for the young people”.



“This is anchored in our US $10bn #TheBigPush and #1million jobs plans.”



He added that his government “shall harness the enormous innovative and creative talents and also magnify youth participation in the governance and decision making of the country”.



He applauded the youth for their entrepreneurial spirit and initiative even in these difficult times.

