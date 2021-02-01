General News of Monday, 1 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

My 'sacking', and other unsaid truths about Rawlings - Special Aide Kofi Adams speaks

play videoKofi Adams speaks about working with Rawlings

Former President Flight Lieutenant, Jerry John Rawlings, during his 20-year tenure of governance, worked with an array of persons, few of them working in his immediate space as spokespersons and special advisors.



Among the few, the most popular was Kofi Adams, now Member of Parliament for Buem.



While serving under the former President, Kofi Adams made some disclosures to GhanaWeb as part of the memorial series.



Among other things, the Member of Parliament debunked widely reported assertions that his work with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) founder, as his aide, was terminated after getting into a rough patch with his boss.



He intimated that he had to leave because his work at the party level was largely coinciding with that of his official duties as the Special Aide to the President.



Speaking about his working relationship with Mr Rawlings, Kofi Adams averred that his former boss was misunderstood by many.



He also spoke about where his former boss would have loved to be buried among other things.



Watch GhanaWeb’s interaction with Special Aide to former President Rawlings



