My running mate will be a man - Mahama allegedly hints

General News of Friday, 24 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The former president and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has reportedly hinted at the person he will partner with as his running mate going into the 2024 general elections.



This follows a request from the Northern Regional caucus of the party to reconsider his initial pick, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman.



Addressing party supporters in the Bono East Region, Mahama hinted that the selected individual would be a man, a DailyGuide Newspaper report on November 24, 2023, stated.



He further indicated that such an individual served in his former government as minister and discharged his duties diligently.



“Everyone knows him; he’s humble and very resourceful; he served in my government,” the NDC flagbearer stated.



Although the former president has hinted at who is going to be his running mate, he assured the supporters that the decision-making process would commence in the coming year, 2024, allowing the party ample time for careful consideration and consultation.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



WN/OGB



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel







Watch this episode of The Lowdown to get all the knowledge about acquiring shares in a company:



