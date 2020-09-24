Politics of Thursday, 24 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

My running mate’s voter ID number was duplicated – Mahama alleges

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has asserted that the voter identification number of his running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, was duplicated.



This came to bare after she visited her centre to check her registration details in the ongoing voter exhibition exercise.



Addressing the media on the ‘discrepancies’ in the electoral roll Thursday, September 24, 2020, in Accra, Mahama noted the issue of the duplication is rampant in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem constituency in the Central Region.



Citing an example to buttress his claim, Mahama said "One of such cases involved my running mate Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang. She went to her centre to check her name, she sent somebody to check her name and they said she had to come herself because her number was duplicated, somebody else had the same number as her and so she had to come and collect the card and take it to the district office and to go and sort it out. And so, she had to drive from Komenda to Elmina where the district office is and at Elmina, they took the old card from her and destroyed it and replaced it with a new one".



He added that voters within that municipality who are not financially stable to move about centres and district offices to fix this challenge will, in the long run, be disenfranchised in the upcoming December polls.



Meanwhile, the NDC has reiterated that the party will not accept a flawed election on December 7.



He emphasised that "We will not accept the results of a flawed election. We will certainly not look on, neither will we shirk our civil responsibility and allow the EC whether by ill intent or sheer incompetence to usurp the people’s mandate in the December 7, polls.”

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.