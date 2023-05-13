My relationship with President Kufuor is a father and son kind - Dr Kwaku Oteng

Politics of Saturday, 13 May 2023

Source: purefmonline.com

The Founder and President of Angel Group of Companies, Dr. Kwaku Oteng has described former Ghanaian President, H.E John Agyekum Kufuor as a pillar, major source of inspiration and strength in his successful business endeavors.



The Business tycoon detailing the genesis of what appears to be an unbreakable bond between the two remarked when he welcomed Prez. Kufuor to his London residence that, his relationship with H.E John Kufuor dates back to the closing stages of the latter’s administration as President of Ghana.



He showered praises on the former President for his continuous directions, advice and family bond he has shared with him over the years which has yielded positively for his businesses successes.



“My relationship with Prez. John Agyekum Kufuor dates back to the closing stages of his administration, although I have admired him long before he became the President of Ghana.



My relationship with him over the years have grown to become one of a father and son affair for which I remain very grateful and proud.”



“The encouragement and support I receive from Kufuor inspire and strengthen my tenacity to grow my business operations and continue to create employment.



The golden age of business ushered in by Kufuor broadened my perspective on establishing businesses with national and international recognition.



I am very proud of this bond I share with one of the greatest men in our country’s history. It remains a profound privilege and will continue to do so.” Dr. Kwaku Oteng shared whilst toasting a drink with H.E John Agyekum Kufuor in London, UK.



Dr. Kwaku Oteng is owner of multiple businesses across the country. He is undoubtedly a leading successful businessman as such, owning the Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN) which operates over 22 Radio Stations and 3 Television Stations.



He is also the owner of Adonko Distilleries(Adonko Bitters, Adonko 123, Adonko 2 Fingers, Adonko Dry Gin, Adonko Next Level, Adonko Atadwe), Angel Construction and Estates, Angel Educational Complex, Angel Haulage and many others.



Dr. Kwaku Oteng employs more than 2,000 Ghanaians.



A notable feature about his business venture is that, with regards to employment criteria for the Adonko Distillery Company Ltd, there are several jobs specifically preserved for widows and the physically challenged in the local community (Kronum-Abuohia, Kumasi) for which the business operate and are all well paid.



The spirit of this ‘benevolence’ was instituted by Dr. Kwaku Oteng to provide opportunities to the disadvantaged in the Kronum Aboahia area in order to earn a living and to mitigate their plight monthly.



This is beside the numerous social interventions programs engaged in by Dr. Kwaku Oteng in the various business localities he operates in.



