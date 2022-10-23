My re-election was so clean because it is an 'election of truth' - Ablekuma South NDC Organiser

Politics of Sunday, 23 October 2022

The re-elected Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ablekuma South constituency, Alfred Addotey Allotey, has termed the just-ended elections as an ‘election of truth.’



The party executive, who polled 1013 votes against his contender, Albert Pangbot, who polled 510 votes, said his victory in this election feels so clean although he never underestimated his contender.



“I have never underestimated my competitor but this victory looks resounding, this victory looks so pure, so clean. My efforts [to] my people have really paid off and I anticipated this. I saw this victory coming and I’ve said to so many people that I knew this victory was coming.



“Throughout my campaign, I have said to everybody that Ablekuma South has been lured for many years, and these elections that we’re going to run is going to be the election that I term the ‘election of truth,’” Addotey Allotey stated.



Speaking to GhanaWeb immediately after he was declared winner in the constituency elections on Saturday, October 22, 2022, Alfred Addotey Allotey, popularly known as Alute, emphasised the need for the new crop of executives to continually support the work of their Member of Parliament, Alfred Oko Vanderpuije.



“We have a Member of Parliament – I just want to be so emphatic, who today stands as one of the best Members of Parliament in Ghana. There are many constituencies surrounding us who are just pleading within their hearts, and they are overjoyed to have Dr. Alfred Oko Vanderpuije as their Member of Parliament.



“This man is doing a yeoman’s job,” he stressed.



