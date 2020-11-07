General News of Saturday, 7 November 2020

My prophecy on Ghana's election still stands - Owusu Bempah

play videoFounder and leader of Glorious Word Ministry, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah

Amid public ridicule and accusations of false prophesy on the United States of America elections, Owusu Bempah, the founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries maintains that his prophecy on Ghana's elections will come to pass.



The outcome of the US elections which are pointing to a victory for Democrats candidate Joe Biden has led to public scathing of Owusu Bempah who predicted victory for Donald Trump days to the elections.



In Ghana, the pro-NPP prophet has on countless occasions said that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was going to retain his seat as president of the country.



Bempah has gone as far as stating never in the history of this country will John Dramani Mahama reoccupy the seat of the presidency.



Following what appears to be a false prophecy on the US elections, some NDC members including Brogya Genfi have cast doubt about Bempah’s prophecies for Ghana’s elections.



He has, however, come out to urge them not be hopeful in securing victory in the December 7 election because come what may Akufo-Addo will nick the votes.



He emphasized that God is heavily pleased with the Akufo-Addo’s record and will reward him with four more years.



“What I have seen in the spiritual realm is that Akufo-Addo and NPP will win the upcoming elections. Nothing will change. People shouldn’t compare the American elections to Ghana’s because Trump is different from Akufo-Addo. That Trump was stubborn doesn’t mean Akufo-Addo is also stubborn. So those who think Biden’s victory means a victory for Mahama should know that is not how it works in the spiritual realm”.



“I always speak what God reveals to me. I told Archbishop that Trump was going to lose and he also confirmed that Trump has become stubborn and Paula White was angry with him. He told me he had stopped praying for Trump. Nana Akufo-Addo has not changed his heart like Trump so he is going to win”.



He, however, advised the NPP not to be complacent and work hard. He urged them to go all out on December 7 and vote for Akufo-Addo.









