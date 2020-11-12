Politics of Thursday, 12 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

My presidential candidacy was a threat to NPP, NDC – Kofi Koranteng

play videoDisqualified Independent Candidate, Kofi Koranteng

Disqualified Independent Candidate, Kofi Koranteng has claimed his candidacy to contest on the Presidential ballot of the upcoming general elections was perceived as a threat by the two major political parties, the New Patriotic Party and National Democratic Congress.



This comes after the Electoral Commission revealed the campaign of Kofi Koranteng and four others were said to have used forgery in entering documents after the filing of presidential nomination forms to the EC.



But in a reaction to the move, Kofi Koranteng said the two parties used their power of the appointees at the Electoral Commission (EC) to eliminate him from contesting the elections.



In a video message posted by KOFI TV and monitored by GhanaWeb, Kofi Koranteng said “the NPP and NDC saw the people’s campaign of Kofi Koranteng as the most viable challenge to their ‘Ponzi Scheme’ which laddens the people with debt which paves the way for poverty and imprisons them in the bondages of despair and hopelessness.



“The NDC and NPP have consistently ignored the plight of Ghanaians while stripping the nation of its wealth to fund their extravagant lifestyles. Under the rule of the corrupt two-party system of the NPP and NDC, Ghana is indeed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU),” he claimed.



The Electoral Commission disqualified five aspirants for breaching aspects of the nomination process, for which they have been referred to the police for prosecution on the grounds of forgery.



The disqualified are Mr. Kwesi Busumbru of the People’s Action Party (PAP), Mr. Agyenim Boateng of the United Front Party (UFP), Mr. Akwasi Addai Odike of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Mr. Kofi Gane and Mr. Kofi Koranteng, both independent aspirants.



Watch the video below





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.