My political legacy intrinsically buried in the legacy of Atta-Mills - Koku Anyidoho

Former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Koku Anyidoho

Former spokesperson of late president John Evans Fiifi Atta-Mills, Koku Anyidoho says his political legacy is intrinsically buried in the legacy of President Mills, and that he cares less what people will say about him.



“My only experience in life at any presidency was doing the bid of John Evans Atta-Mills. Beyond that, I have not experienced any life in any presidency…it can only be around a certain John Evans Atta-Mills. Is that supposed to be a crime", he told Asaase Radio, monitored by MyNewsGh.com



Furthermore, he said “my own political legacy is intrinsically buried in the legacy of President Mills. That is the story I know and that is the story I will.”



Mr Anyidoho who is a former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC is noted to be so indebted to former President Atta-Mills.



He explained that "I’m not telling an ananse story, I’m telling the truth. Let other people tell the story about people they have work with…is simple as that".



Making biblical references, Mr. Anyidoho said “Jesus Christ could only said Peter, you will be the rock I will build my church. Not Paul”



“Paul was an Apostle, he wasn’t a disciple. He [Jesus] could have only taken one of the disciples. Paul did very marvelous work in the end, but the rock was Peter, the disciple”, he added.



The late President Evans Fiifi Atta-Mills described by former President John Dramani Mahama as a comrade, mentor and a friend would have celebrated his 76th birthday on July 21, 2020.





