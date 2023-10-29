My policy contributions often overlooked – Ken Agyapong laments

Politics of Sunday, 29 October 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Member of Parliament for Assin Central and Flagbearer hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kennedy Agyapong has said that he has provided advice on the Parliamentary Committee for the development of Ghana but his advice on policies is always not taken into consideration.



He says the Ministers who he has advised on policies to take counsel from their technical men rather than people like him who have practical experience.



Citing examples of policy counsel, he has provided, but was not taken into consideration, he indicated that he provided advice on how to preserve fish but one of the Technical guys who is supposed to have the knowledge suggested that the fish can be smoked during the bumper season as a way of preserving it.



“The technical guy said we can smoke the fish when I suggested that we needed cold stores and also blasfreeze the fish they get during the bumper season. I was shocked because this was the technical guy advising Quashigah at the Agric Ministry,” he told Kwadwo Sheldon.



He continued “I’ve done a lot of things behind the scenes for us to change things. That is why I always do it for them to see that we can do it”.



On why he wants to be President now, he indicated that “I’ve realized that I cannot sit back and contribute when they don’t listen when I believe in what I’m saying. I don’t believe in the book, book, book. I believe in seeing it