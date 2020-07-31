General News of Friday, 31 July 2020

Source: angelonline.com.gh

My pledge of extending development to all parts of Ghana is unfolding – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Wednesday said his pledge to extend development all parts of the country is gradually unfolding.



This he noted, was key among the reasons for the creation of the new Regions to accelerate the process of development to all parts of the country.



The President said these when he cut the sod for for the construction of the Damongo Water Supply Project.



“I indicated that one of the reasons for the creation of the new Regions was to accelerate the process of development to all parts of the country. So, you can understand my excitement at the commencement of the Damongo Water Supply Project, because the pledge of extending development to all parts of Ghana is unfolding.”



The existing Damongo Water Supply System is based on water abstraction from an irrigation dam. However, since 2005, the plant has not been in operation due to siltation issues, resulting from unfavourable climatic conditions. This situation has, thus, led to inhabitants of Damongo having to resort to private hand-dug wells and boreholes fitted with hand pumps for their water needs.



“In recognition of these difficulties, as well as the result of population growth and the new status of Damongo as the capital of the Savannah Region, Government has decided to provide a befitting Water Supply System to ensure the supply of reliable potable water to meet the water demands of Damongo and its environs, for the rapid development of the Savannah Region,” he said.



The President continued, “Government has secured a credit facility of forty-nine million United States dollars (US$49,000,000.00) from the UK Export Finance and Deutsche Bank AG.”



The construction of the Water Supply System, he explained, is aimed at meeting the water demands for Damongo and its surrounding communities until 2040, in line with Government Policy, with the Water Supply System projected to serve a population of some 68,000 people, with an expected average water demand of about eight thousand, eight hundred cubic metres per day.



The Project, upon completion, will, in addition to the Damongo township, supply potable water to the following communities: Yipala, Banyasi, Ntereso, Fulfoso, Sumpini, Busunu, Kebiesu, Tailorpe, Alhassan Kura, Jonokponto, Achubunyo, Soalepe, Canteen, Frafra Settlement No.3, Boroto, and Nabori.



President Akufo-Addo was confident that the project will help alleviate poverty, and improve the living standards of the beneficiary communities, as the Region can boast of key tourist attractions such as the Mole National Park, Larabanga Mosque and the Mystic Stone.



“I entreat the beneficiary communities to help guarantee the sustainability and protection of this infrastructure. Government will continue to provide socio-economic infrastructure across the country, so that all Ghanaians can fulfill the dreams and aspirations of our forebears, who envisioned us to be a free, democratic, prosperous and happy Ghana,” he added.



With the Damongo Water Project being in line with Government’s agenda of providing “Water For All”, the President assured that Government will not relent in its efforts at delivering on this agenda.



Thus far, the following water projects are underway, in response to the rising demand for water in the underlisted areas Yendi Water Supply Project in the Northern Region; Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area Water Supply Project in the Ashanti Region; Kpong Phase II in the Eastern Region; Tarkwa Water Supply Project in the Western Region; Sekondi Takoradi Water Supply Project in the Western Region; Keta Water Supply Project in the Volta Region; Techiman Water Supply Project in the Bono East Region; Sunyani Water Supply Project in the Bono Region; Wenchi Water Supply Project in the Bono Region; and Assin Fosu Water Supply Project in the Central Region



“The Damongo Water Project will ensure that improved water supply, in terms of quality, quantity and reliability, is easily accessible to the people of Damongo and surrounding communities… I urge the contractor, the renowned Biwater International Limited, to complete this Project on schedule, and help deliver potable water to the beneficiary towns and communities,” he added.

