'My nomination is a call to duty for all women' - Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate of the Presidential Candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has described her nomination as a call to duty for all women to ensure she succeeded.



She has, therefore, implored Ghanaian women to rise above partisan politics and to consider her capabilities to pursue pragmatic policies to redeem the nation.



They should, therefore, rally behind her for victory for the NDC in the December polls.



Prof Opoku-Agyemang, who was interacting with identifiable women groups and traders at Efutu and Abura Market as part of her six-day tour to the Central Region, commended the NDC for the bold decision to settle on her as the running mate.



“John Mahama and the NDC have given due recognition to women and show that we are very special and important,” she added.



Prof Opoku-Agyemang said women had been elevated and accorded the rightful recognition in the political space with her nomination.



“If you call a woman, you have called the whole family. This indeed is a call for all of us, children, young and old, everyone inclusive. It is a wake-up call for all of us to be united and help change the face of development in this Country,” she said.



She reassured Ghanaians, particularly women, that their hopes would be translated into productive activities to the benefit of everyone if given the nod.



Prof Opoku-Agyemang called on political parties to be development driven and desist from the politics of insult, division and discrimination, which retard growth and development.



She said the NDC’s “People’s Manifesto” was very inclusive and recognised the challenges of every Ghanaian and had outlined solutions to them.



Prof Opoku-Ayemang also interacted with the Ewe community at Duakor, fishermen and fishmongers in Elmina and Brofoyedur in Cape Coast and traders and commercial drivers at Abura on the first day of her tour.



She received a rousing welcome at all the places visited amid singing, drumming and cheering from party sympathizers, who were full of optimism that Prof Opoku-Agyemang could help the party win the December 7 general elections.





