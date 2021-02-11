Politics of Thursday, 11 February 2021

Source: Albert Kuzor , Contributor

My nomination came to me as a shock, thanks to President - Oti Minister-designate

Dr. Joshua Mabuku, Minister-designate for Oti region

The Minister-designate for Oti region, Joshua Makabu has thanked the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for nominating him to man the affairs of the region.



According to him, the President’s decision to nominate him despite his condition as a physically challenged person should tell the Ghanaian society that, a person with a disability is not inability.



He said the news of his nomination came to him as a “shock and I actually struggled to believe I had been nominated” because I’ve interacted with the Ghanaian society and as a person with a disability the level of stigma, discrimination has always been something I asked will there be a day we can overcome this? will there be a day society will trust? will there be a day society will believe that something good will come out from us? “



Dr. Joshua Mabuku said this during a press briefing in Nkwanta on Tuesday, 8 February 2021 after some Persons with Disability (PWDs) in the area thanked the President for nominating their member.



He indicated that there are many people who wanted to be minister for the region but “ at long last the President of the Republic of Ghana has seen over 30 million people and want to take about 46 people to lead his government in his second term did not find anybody so worthy of it from the Oti region than myself Joshua Makubu a person of disability “ he said.



On how to man the affairs of the region, he said after his vetting by the lawmakers and he becomes the Minister, he will work with the President to transform all sectors in the Zito region.



He said sectors such as roads and infrastructure development will not be left out, education will be priorities especially tertiary education in the area, agriculture and health services will be made available to cater for the people.