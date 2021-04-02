My mom left 2 months after I was born - Windshield cleaner tells his story

Regional News of Friday, 2 April 2021

Source: SVTV Africa, Contributor

Abubakar Sadiq is a windshield cleaner at Shiashie traffic light and he shares his story with SVTV Africa on Daily Hustle.



Sadiq explains that his biological mother left for Accra when he was just 2 months old, leaving him in the care of an aunt who maltreated him.



“She would let me do things an 11-year-old can’t do and beats me if I am unable to. Eventually, I moved out. I've been hustling on the streets for 12 years now,” Sadiq explained to SVTV's DJ Nyaami.



Sadiq continued that he completed Winneba Senior High in 2014 but could not further his education due to lack of support.



"We do not wish to be here forever. But we know God will make a way through this,” he added.



Kindly contact SVTV Africa Foundation if you would like to support them. Let's help together.



