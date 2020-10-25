Politics of Sunday, 25 October 2020

Source: 3 News

'My mistakes have been corrected' – John Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said he has corrected the mistakes that led to the defeat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2016 elections.



He revealed in an interview with TV3’s Komla Kluste that he could have done better in terms of the connection with the masses when he was the President but assured that this mistake has been corrected ahead of the 2020 elections.



“If you talk about things that we could have done better then it is that connection with the masses.



“Having been a minister of communications and then being the vice president I had this direct communication with the masses.



“Once you become president you have the information minister, you have all kinds of people and you are not allowed to continue to have that direct contact with the masses and so, I have done that correction already.



“When I became the flagbearer I came out with the Speak Out tour. It took me directly to the people and discussed their issues with them and also shared my perspectives with them,” he said.



Mr. Mahama further indicated that he is not seeking a return to the seat of government as president in order to experiment with his proposed policies and programs.



The presidential candidate of the NDC said he has been there before, hence, he has the track records of implementing good programs that touch the lives of Ghanaians.



To that end, he said, Ghanaians should have trust and confidence in him and vote for him to become president again.



He said “I am not coming to experiment, I have done it before, people have seen my track record. I don’t think I am coming to do any experimentation.



“We did well in infrastructure, that is indisputable. My next focus is taking it to the next level with upscaling skills for young people so they can find a place in the world of work.”

