'My mind dey for you' – Romantic Rebecca Akufo-Addo tells husband

General News of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

As President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo celebrates his 77th birthday today, March 29, 2021, his wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo has taken to social media to profess her love for him.



Obviously in an expressive mood, first lady of the Republic made use of one of Ghana’s fast-growing artiste, Gyakie’s ‘Forever’ lyrics to express her love.



She said, “Happy Birthday Mr President. My mind dey for you.”



His vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia together with his wife have joined in the celebration of President Akufo-Addo’s birthday.



They described him as a phenomenal man with vision and integrity.



“Happy Birthday to my boss, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. May God bless you for all the good works you continue to do for Ghana,” part of his post read.



“Your achievements so far have been phenomenal and I wish you long life and heavenly wisdom to keep leading Ghana to greater heights,” he added.



NPP stalwarts, as well as Ghanaians, have also taken to their various social media platforms to wish the first gentleman of the land a happy birthday.







