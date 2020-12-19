Politics of Saturday, 19 December 2020

My message focused on the needs of the community – Lawyer Sosu speaks on his victory

Lawyer Francis Xavier Sosu, MP-elect, Madina Constituency

Francis Xavier Sosu, the Member of Parliament-elect for Madina-Abokobi Constituency has indicated that he unseated Boniface Abubakar Siddique with a huge margin because he gave his constituents a listening ear during his campaign.



This approach, he said, helped him to understand what the people needed and made him realise that the issues on the ground were more than he had envisioned.



Speaking on Accra-based Joy FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Sosu stated, “I listened more to the people and listened to the ground (sic). I realized that there were many issues confronting Madina, and I did the listening tour, where I listened to them.”



The human rights advocate added, “My message was basically fashioned around the needs of the community so many people identified with those messages particularly youth empowerment and job creation.”



Francis Xavier Sosu further ascribed his victory to God saying: “I think that it’s been more connected with the people and my fidelity to God…."



He revealed that after losing the primaries in 2015, he did not give up. He was able to relaunch his comeback in 2019 after getting the nod to represent the NDC in the parliamentary election.



“I kept faith with the people. I did not give up. I relaunched my comeback in 2019 and this time I had the nod to represent the NDC in the general election and throughout this whole exercise I think that it’s been more connected with the people,” he said.



The MP-elect added that he wants to be the face of new hope for the people of Madina-Abokobi.



He explained that he has learnt a lesson from the defeat of the incumbent Boniface Abubakar Siddique, therefore, he intends to live up to expectation by not detaching himself from the people.



“He was a bit detached from the ground because anywhere you go, people kept saying that we have not seen him before and so I think learning from all these things, I am hoping that I don’t repeat his mistakes so that I can really be the light I want to be for Madina, the new hope I want to be for Madina, the new direction and the new mission I am bringing for Madina, I can actualize it,” Francis Xavier Sosu stressed.

