My magical power is a gift from God – 82-year-old Prof. Hindu claims

play videoA photo of the 82-year-old magician

Most Ghanaians have over the years frowned on the use of black magic as they believe it is devilish, but a world-known magician has poured scorn on these claims.



82-year-old Professor Hindu, who’s real name is Kwaku Addai explained that the mysterious works he’s done over the years was not backed by any foul spirit.



According to him, he received this gift - the magical power - from God – at the age of seven and has since worked with it.



“I started the wondrous works at age seven and I’m now 82 years.”



In an interview with Kofi TV monitored by GhanaWeb, the magician noted that due to the heavenly backing of his powers, he’s been able to tour the world.



The nearest country to have a share of his works was Ivory Coast. He stated that he moves to the country as and when necessary to perform miracles, heal the sick, raise the dead, make barren women receive the fruit of the womb among other notable miracles.



“I go to Ivory Coast to heal the sick, make the barren fertile…it’s a gift from God,” Professor Hindu stated.



He also explained that due to the numerous things he’s done with his magic, he earned the title professor; stressing that he is a professor in magic and not in academics.



