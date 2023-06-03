My last wish on earth is to sing on CNN – Nkrabeah Effah Dartey

General News of Saturday, 3 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lawyer Nkrabeah Effah Dartey, has revealed that despite his numerous accomplishments as a lawyer, soldier and politician, he still harbors an unfulfilled aspiration.



According to him, his desire to sing a gospel song "Matwen Awurade Anim" by Rev George Owusu Mensah on CNN, the global news platform, before his passing, hasn’t been fulfilled yet.



He stated that he hopes for an opportunity to be seen by people from all over the world and prays for God's intervention to grant him this wish.



Speaking in an interview with Okay FM on June 1, 2023, he spoke about the accomplishments of his children and wife, highlighting their successful careers and life achievements.



“Nkrabeah Effah Dartey by God’s grace I have four children, my first born is an engineer, he was a lecturer in China for ten years, my second born is a postgraduate law student in the UK, my third born is a lawyer, my fourth born is a practicing medical doctor in Korle Ku Teaching Hospital as I speak now.



"Does this mean I’m a failure in life, and my wife by the grace of God, my wife is a product of Accra Girls Secondary School and she holds a master degree in Business Administration, and she is the manager of my hotel at Kasoa…” he said.



On his unfulfilled dream of appearing on CNN, he said: "What else do I want? God has blessed me, and I will be 70 years old soon. What else do I want in life?



"There is only one thing that I am begging God for, and I hope and pray He gives it to me before I die. That is for God to give me the opportunity to sing 'Matwen Awurade Anim' on CNN, for the whole world to see me singing it. Then, I will die and go, as no one in this world is immortal," Dartey expressed with profound longing.











AM/SARA