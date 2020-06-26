General News of Friday, 26 June 2020

Source: Daily Mail

My integrity has been vindicated – Kweku Baako Jnr

The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr, has expressed satisfaction with the outcome of a defamation suit he filed against Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Mr Kennedy Agyapong.



On Friday, the vociferous lawmaker was slapped with GhC100, 000 damages and a cost of GhC30,000 totaling GhC130,000 for making defamatory comments against the seasoned journalist.



Mr Agyapong had used words Mr Baako deemed were defamatory against him in addition to that, Mr Agyapong dared Baako to pursue a lawsuit against him.



Responding to the judgment, Mr. Baako said: “I am happy I chose to vindicate my integrity in the appropriate forum, a court of law and not on radio, television or social media, which is also an available option in a democratic space.”



Mr Baako expressed appreciation to the people who stood with him in the “20 or so months of the litigation. May Allah bless them all, long live Ghana,” the state-owned Graphiconline.com.gh quoted him.



In his statement of claim, Kweku Baako stated that, on July 18, 2018, and on several occasions thereafter, Mr Agyapong published several statements against him on Oman FM, Net 2 TV, Adom FM and Asempa FM which were defamatory.



According to him, on certain occasions when the hosts of the programmes on which he made those defamatory comments against him asked him to retract or provide facts to back the claims he [Agyapong] failed to do so.



According to Kweku Baako, Mr Agyapong’s assertions have affected his image and reputation in the eyes of “right-thinking” members of the society.



He, therefore, asked the court to order Mr Agyapong to retract his comments and render an unqualified apology to him.



He also asked the court to place a perpetual injunction to restrain Mr Agyapong, his agents, assigns and servants from further publishing any defamatory words against him.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.