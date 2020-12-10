General News of Thursday, 10 December 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

My immediate task is to reverse effects of Coronavirus on economy, lives – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo

President-elect, Nana Akufo Addo says he’ll immediately continue with the process of reversing the effects the coronavirus pandemic has had on the Ghanaian economy and lives of the people.



According to him, this will ensure the nation is put back on course for full economic recovery and development.



In his acceptance speech at his Nima residence, President Akufo Addo noted that before the Coronavirus pandemic struck, Ghana in recent years was one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. He promised that the country will reclaim that reputation.



In a keenly contested election, the Chairperson of the EC Wednesday evening announced that NPP’s Nana Akufo-Addo polled 6,730,413 votes, representing 51.59% while the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama placed second, garnering 6,214,889 which represents 47.36% of the total ballots cast.



The figures according to the EC exclude results from the Techiman South constituency.



Total valid votes cast, according to the Electoral Commission, was 13,434,574 representing 79% of total registered voters.



This is the second time Mr. Akufo-Addo has defeated Mr Mahama in an election. In 2016 Akufo-Addo beat his closest contender wrestle the presidency from him. That victory came after Mr Mahama defeated Akufo-Addo in the 2012 elections.

